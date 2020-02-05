What Time Is 'The Bachelor' Tonight? All the Details on the Bonus Episode

We're nearly halfway through Peter Weber's journey to find love on The Bachelor — and so far, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

This week, the 28-year-old found himself right in the middle of the drama once again with an ongoing feud between Kelsey Weier and Tammy Ly, and tonight, it appears as though the drama is only going to continue with Victoria Paul seemingly stirring the pot.

This week, we get twice as much Bachelor, with episodes airing on both Monday and Wednesday. Read on for everything you need to know leading in to Episode 6.

How long is The Bachelor tonight?

While fans were thrown for a loop after Monday night's episode ran for three hours, that's not the case with Wednesday's episode. Tonight, the show starts at 8/7c and runs until 10/9c.

Who is left on The Bachelor?

There are 10 women currently left vying for Peter's heart: Hannah Ann, Kelley, Kelsey, Madison, Mykenna, Natasha, Sydney, Tammy, Victoria F., and Victoria P. Though it's currently unknown who Peter will pick in the end, there are certainly quite a few frontrunners left in the bunch.

What happened on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor?

The group headed to Costa Rica where Peter suffered a head injury — but that didn't slow him down! He ended up going on a one-on-one date with both Sydney and Kelley, who both received roses. On the group date, drama ensued with Tammy and Kelsey going head-to-head. Tammy accused Kelsey of having a drinking problem, and even brought her concerns to Peter. However, Peter was unfazed by the claims, and even offered Kelsey a rose ahead of the rose ceremony the next day. Check out the full recap of what went down.

Who went home last episode?

Monday's episode was longer than normal, so that included extra time for two separate rose ceremonies! Right off the bat, Peter said goodbye to Alayah after he realized she had caused too much drama in the house, as well as Deandra, Savannah, Kiarra, Lexi, and Shiann.

What happens on tonight night's episode of The Bachelor?

The group heads to Chile for the next stop of their journey. According to the preview, Hannah Ann finally gets a one-on-one date with Peter. The pilot also seemingly deepens his connection with Madison, with whom he's seen sharing a romantic moment.

But it's not all roses in Episode 6, and the promo indicates that Peter and Victoria P.'s relationship may suffer. "I'm worried for you and I hope that you're making the right decisions," she tells him before walking out.

"This, I feel is my first real sense of doubt," he admits.

It also appears as Mykenna may be at her breaking point, as she's seen fighting with Tammy and walking down a flight of stairs crying.

The Bachelor, February 5, 8/7c, ABC