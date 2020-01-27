Alayah Benavidez Will Make 'Bachelor' History — Here's What We Know About Her

Peter Weber has plenty of great girls left vying for his heart on The Bachelor, but for some reason, in Episode 3, the only woman he could focus on was Alayah Benavidez. The former Miss Texas 2019 made a splash with the other women when it was revealed that she might have a "manipulative" side to her — leaving the pilot with no other choice but to send her home.

But just as she stepped foot outside the mansion, the 28-year-old regretted his decision, saying he felt pressured by the others who had negative things to say about her. In the promo clip for Episode 4, we see that the brunette beauty makes an unexpected return to the mansion, and fans are now wondering if she's back for good.

“I’m here to set the record straight about what’s being said about me,” she tells him in the promo.

With so much focus on Alayah, we should probably get to know her a little better, so read on for everything we know about the pageant queen.

She really does have three jobs

Not only is Alayah an Orthodontic Assistant, according to her Bachelor bio, she's also a model and the owner of a clothing store, Three Bees Boutique. The 24-year-old runs the boutique with her mother and sister.

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) Get better acquainted with the potential future wives of the hunky pilot (aka future 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars).

She was diagnosed with dyslexia in high school

According to her Miss Texas bio, the pageant queen didn't let her "disability" hold her back from success. "While in high school, Alayah was diagnosed with dyslexia and told it was a disability," the bio reads. "The experts urged her to take remedial classes and accept subpar academic performance. She chose a different direction. She turned her liability into the impetus “to work smarter and strive higher” which apparently propelled her into AP and dual credit courses.

She competed against Victoria P. in Miss USA 2019

Unfortunately, Alayah didn't place in the competition, however Victoria P. made it to the Top 15.

She aspires to be a published author

Do we see a tell-all book in her future? According to her Bachelor bio, Alayah studied English in college (University of Texas at San Antonio) and in her spare time, enjoys writing poetry.

She's a self-proclaimed latte addict

Girlfriend loves her coffee! Perhaps that's where she gets all of her energy? She describes herself in her Instagram bio as a traveler, romantic, and latte addict.

Chris Harrison hints that Alayah makes Bachelor history

When introducing the cast before the season kicked off, the host teased that there's something that happens to Alayah has never happened to any other contestant in the show's history. Perhaps we'll see that unfold in Episode 4?

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC