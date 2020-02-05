'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike Shows Jen the Marketing Ropes (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing returns with an all-new episode this Thursday, and we have an exclusive first look at the installment, "Girls Rock."

It would appear that Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) will be playing a metaphorical game of tug-of-war over exchange student Jen's (Krista Marie Yu) career path. With both trying to impart their own ideas, can Jen be easily swayed in one direction or the other?

It sure seems so! In the clip, we see Jen arrive home with Mike after shadowing him at Outdoor Man all day. When Vanessa greets them in the kitchen, Jen's enthusiasm is palpable.

As Mike shares what they did for the day, Jen takes over, saying the experience "was amazing. I never knew marketing was so fascinating. To see Mr. Baxter craft his vlog is to watch Van Gogh paint," she says excitedly.

As Jen continue, it becomes obvious that Vanessa isn't interested in such dealings. Conveying some disappointment in the conversation, she waits impatiently for everyone to finish talking before presenting Jen with an envelope.

What's in the envelope, and will it influence her newfound love of marketing? Find out what Jen will do by checking out the exclusive clip above and don't miss Last Man Standing this week on Fox.

Last Man Standing, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox