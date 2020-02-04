'Tyler Perry's House of Payne' to Return With Original Cast on BET

Production has begun on the seventh season return of Tyler Perry's House of Payne, the beloved comedy about retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton).

Picking up five years later, they continue to navigate the challenges life throws their way with the help of their quirky modern family. Also returning are stars Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie "Doc" Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Allen Payne.

At this time, the series is expected to premiere on BET this summer of 2020, about eight years after the last episode aired. House of Payne originally aired on TBS and debuted in 2006.

Not afraid to speak his mind, LaVan Davis' Curtis Payne is patriarch to a family he deeply loves but prefers not to deal with. Meanwhile Cassi Davis Patton's returning matriarch Ella is the show's kind heart who has a great sense of humor, but also knows how to keep Curtis and her family in line.

As fans will recall, Lance Gross portrays Curtis and Ella's only child, Calvin. As a devoted father to sons Calvin Jr. and Christian, he has struggled with finding his place but never gives up in doing so. Married to Gross' Calvin is Keshia Knight Pulliam's Miranda, the mother of Christian and stepmother of Calvin Jr. At times, their relationship has been rocky.

Then there's Allen Payne's CJ, nephew to Curtis and Ella who raised him. Married to his high school sweetheart Janine (Demetria McKinney), who has had struggles with drug addiction, CJ is a proud father to Malik (Larramie "Doc" Shaw), Jazmine (China Anne McClain) — the sarcastic apple of her father's eye — and twins Jayden and Hayden.

Stay tuned for more details on House of Payne's return as they arise.

House of Payne, Season 7, Coming Summer 2020, BET