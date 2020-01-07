Tyler Perry Details His 'Work Ethic,' Reveals He Doesn't Have a Writers Room (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry looked back on his work in 2019 and ahead to 2020 in posts on Instagram and Twitter.

"WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let's go get 2020!!!" Perry wrote in the caption of the video that showcases piles of scripts for his series The Haves and the Have Nots, The Oval, Assisted Living, Sistas, Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Ruthless, and Bruh.

"I don't know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room," he explains in the video. "And most of the time, there are 10 people, 12, whatever, that write on these television shows."

However, that's not the case for Perry, who has three series returning to television this week. "I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all," he continued. "Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What's my point? Work ethic."

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!! pic.twitter.com/BzADIi1rAa — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 6, 2020

There have been both positive and negative responses to his posts, including excitement for seeing scripts for one of his shows.

HOUSE OF PAYNE IS COMING BACK! pic.twitter.com/8urV2GdVsN — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) January 6, 2020

Your Work ethic is GREAT. But there are definitely a lot of fantastic black writers who could use the opportunity and paycheck to work in a writers room with and for you. — Sampson (@OfficialSampson) January 6, 2020

Uh... so... people are mad... that he... does his own writing? That his storylines plot points character development etc are handled by him alone? I thought that's what any real writer would want, personally I wouldn't want anybody helping me with a mural. [Painter] — Neph Malphur 佚王 [V1Pr] (@NephtheKid) January 7, 2020

Wow! I knew that all your shows are your ideas but I had no idea that you write them all. I thought you sit down & share your thoughts with a group of people & they bring your vision aliive. Praise God for your work ethics. You make me strive to do better. — Geri Speak (@gerispeak) January 7, 2020

The Haves and the Have Nots returns Tuesday at 9/8c on OWN, while Sistas and The Oval return on Wednesday on BET. Perry's new movie, A Fall From Grace, premieres January 17 on Netflix.

In 2019, Tyler Perry Studios teamed up with BET on the streaming service BET+, which includes all of Perry's works.