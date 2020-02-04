3 Things to Remember Ahead of 'The Rookie's Return This Month

The second half of The Rookie's second season is set to return Sunday, February 23 and we don't blame you if you're struggling to remember where we left off in December's winter finale.

From a criminal mix-up to a scary kidnapping cliffhanger, there were more than a few unanswered questions by the episode's conclusion. Below, we're breaking down three main things to remember when new episodes start airing, but beware of Season 2 spoilers if you're not up-to-date!

Mistaken Identity

At the end of the fall finale, Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) got into a fist fight with a masked criminal fleeing the scene. Unfortunately, the man got away but authorities were confident they knew who was behind the attack. In the episode's final moments, they discovered they were wrong, when their presumed suspect Bryan Coleman's body is found.

With their prime suspect dead, who could have escaped the LAPD's clutches? It would appear to be a metaphorical wolf dressed in sheep's clothing if the implication is accurate which leads into the next point...

Chen in Trouble

After their most recent case, Bradford (Eric Winter) suggests that Officer Chen (Melissa O'Neil) blow off steam by grabbing a drink with someone. The someone she ends up choosing is a man named Caleb Wright (Michael Cassidy). Seemingly charming, the pair share some fun banter at the bar.

The evening takes a gut-wrenching turn when Chen feels woozy from her drinks while attempting to contact a car service. Instead, Wright leads her to his car and, as he opens the trunk, she realizes she's been drugged. Pushing her into the small space, she looks up at a distorted Caleb as he shuts her in.

Let's just say, we're not feeling too good about Chen's current situations, so hopefully the show picks up with her story right away. We will warn you, the returning episode's title is "Day of Death."

Wesley in Crisis

When Angela (Alyssa Diaz) returns home from work at the end of the midseason finale, she finds boyfriend Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) face-down on their couch as pills and booze lay scattered. The scene is alarming, to say the least, but after she's able to shake him awake and ask what he was thinking by mixing anti-anxiety meds with alcohol, he barely gives her a clear answer.

Do we need to be worries about his survival? It appears like Angela will be when the show returns.

Don't miss what happens when The Rookie returns this February on ABC.

The Rookie, Midseason Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, ABC