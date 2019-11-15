7 Network Shows Whose Ratings Have Us a Little Worried (PHOTOS)

And compared to last season’s average, this Shemar Moore police drama is down more than 30 percent in the 18–49 demo in Season 3.

The second season of this ensemble comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester is down 23 percent in the 18–49 demo compared to last season’s average.

The second season premiere of this Nathan Fillion procedural was down 32 percent in the key demo year over year, but recent episodes have shown an uptick. Plus, ABC just gave it a full-season order , a promising sign.

The Matt Czuchry medical drama is hardly flatlining, but total viewership has dropped 25 percent since last season.

Five episodes into Season 3, the soapy reboot has lost 33 percent of its Season 2 finale audience.

In the 18–to-49 ratings, the bewitching drama dropped 68 percent between its first and second season premieres.

This crime drama is no longer a top 10 show —far from it—although the November 8 episode did post better numbers than the October 4 season premiere.

We’re a long way away from May sweeps, when broadcast networks announce their upcoming TV shows while — with much less fanfare — canceling their underperformers. Still, some shows have already gotten the ax, and others have reason to worry.

Click through the gallery above to see which returning network TV shows should be sweating. (Spoiler: One of them used to be a top-10 hit!)