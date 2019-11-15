7 Network Shows Whose Ratings Have Us a Little Worried (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
21 Comments
Guy D'Alema/Fox; Scott Gries/NBC
The Blacklist
Scott Gries/NBC

The Blacklist (NBC)

This crime drama is no longer a top 10 show—far from it—although the November 8 episode did post better numbers than the October 4 season premiere.

Charmed
Michael Courtney/The CW

Charmed (The CW)

In the 18–to-49 ratings, the bewitching drama dropped 68 percent between its first and second season premieres.

Dynasty
Annette Brown/The CW

Dynasty (The CW)

Five episodes into Season 3, the soapy reboot has lost 33 percent of its Season 2 finale audience.

The Resident
Guy D'Alema/Fox

The Resident (Fox)

The Matt Czuchry medical drama is hardly flatlining, but total viewership has dropped 25 percent since last season.

The Rookie
Eric McCandless/ABC

The Rookie (ABC)

The second season premiere of this Nathan Fillion procedural was down 32 percent in the key demo year over year, but recent episodes have shown an uptick. Plus, ABC just gave it a full-season order, a promising sign.

Single Parents
Richard Cartwright/ABC

Single Parents (ABC)

The second season of this ensemble comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester is down 23 percent in the 18–49 demo compared to last season’s average.

S.W.A.T.
CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

And compared to last season’s average, this Shemar Moore police drama is down more than 30 percent in the 18–49 demo in Season 3.

We’re a long way away from May sweeps, when broadcast networks announce their upcoming TV shows while — with much less fanfare — canceling their underperformers. Still, some shows have already gotten the ax, and others have reason to worry.

Click through the gallery above to see which returning network TV shows should be sweating. (Spoiler: One of them used to be a top-10 hit!)

