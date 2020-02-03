'Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer Teases Casey & Brett's Slow-Burn Romance (VIDEO)

Casey's love life is "terrible" right now, Chicago Fire star Jesse Spencer admits, but might that change?

The actor recently sat down with TV Insider to discuss Season 8 at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and he offered hope for fans of a potential relationship between his and Kara Killmer's characters.

"[Brett's] adopted, and her birth mother comes out of the woodwork. [It's] a nice way to dovetail Casey and Brett's friendship," Spencer previewed. "We're not rushing into it very quickly. The slow burn is the perfect way to play this."

"Slow burn" is certainly the best way to describe it, considering the romance it has been teased in conversations and moments going back to last season — and the two have yet to truly address it.

And after the major three-show One Chicago crossover earlier this season, Fire and P.D. are joining forces for a smaller, two-hour event on Wednesday, February 26. As previously reported, Brian Geraghty is returning as Sean Roman, who is looking for his sister.

"He's not a cop anymore, so he can't 'police work' it, but he is," Spencer teased.

Watch the video above for more from Spencer about keeping Fire fresh, the crossover, and the show's relationships.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC