Brian Geraghty to Return as Roman for 'Chicago Fire'/'Chicago P.D.' Crossover

If you didn't get your One Chicago crossover fill with the three-part "Infection" earlier this season, you're in luck.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are joining forces for an upcoming two-part crossover airing Wednesday, February 26, and a familiar face is returning for the event.

Brian Geraghty is returning as Sean Roman for the event, P.D. executive producer Rick Eid told TV Insider while discussing upcoming storylines involving Platt (Amy Morton).

"Platt had a relationship with him, so you see Platt involved," he reveals. "We're really excited about that." As for the investigation, "it involves Roman and his sister."

The Fire episode began filming this week, with P.D. set to shoot next week.

Geraghty debuted as Roman in the Season 2 premiere of P.D. and left at the end of Season 3. After Roman was shot on the job, he left Chicago for San Diego.

It should be interesting to see if Roman finds out about ex-girlfriend Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) pregnancy!

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D crossover,. Wednesday, February 26, 9/8c, NBC