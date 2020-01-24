Joe Minoso & Tracy Spiridakos Tease Roman's Return in 'Chicago Fire'-'PD' Crossover

One Chicago already came together earlier this season to help the city during an infectious outbreak. But Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will unite once again, this time for a case that's a bit more personal,

As TV Insider previously reported, Brian Geraghty is returning as Sean Roman in the Wednesday, February 26 crossover. And while P.D. executive producer Rick Eid previously revealed that the investigation involves Roman and his sister, TV Insider was able to get a few more details from Tracy Spiridakos and Fire's Joe Minoso at NBCUniversal's New York Press Junket.

Though P.D.'s Spiridakos doesn't know what happens with Fire yet, she teases that in her show's hour, "someone goes missing and the team works together to help solve it."

And it sounds like that person might be someone close to the returning Roman. "He's on the look for his sister," Minoso previews. "We go into a big fire just to do our job, and all of a sudden, Roman runs out and that brings us all together and we try to help him in solving this giant case with his sister."

Eid had also reveals, "Platt (Amy Morton) had a relationship with [Roman], so you see Platt involved" in the case.

