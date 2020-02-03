Remember Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce's 'Bachelor'-Style Dating Show?

Before Travis Kelce was a Super Bowl Champion, he was just an NFL star looking for love on reality TV.

Though Kelce certainly isn’t best known for his E! show, Catching Kelce, which aired back in 2016, it definitely introduced him to a new audience who watched him try to find love on the Bachelor-style dating show.

The premise of Catching Kelce was very similar to that of The Bachelor — one man tries to find love among a group of eligible women — but it lacked a lot of the romance and the elaborate dates of the ABC reality show. And, unlike The Bachelor, Kelce had 50 women competing for his heart!



Kelce did end up picking Maya Benberry at the end of the show and the pair officially became a couple when cameras stopped rolling in April 2016. But, by January 2017, the two had decided to call it quits.

Following last night’s Super Bowl, some people took to Twitter to reminisce about Kelce’s short-lived dating show experience.

Do y’all remember watching catching kelce? @tkelce had the best dating show. — Bri (@Boardingwithbri) February 3, 2020

All i wish for now is to have the producers of "Catching Kelce" remake the show but call it "Following Kelce" instead because this #SuperBowl Celebration is gonna be epic! One for the books Am i right @tkelce ? Congrats Champ! — Christopher Milo (@chris_milo30) February 3, 2020

Everytime I see @tkelce I only picture him from his dating show Catching Kelce and I want to 🤮 — Lisa Carr (@lisacarr327) February 3, 2020

I just want to remind everyone that @tkelce had an E! show called "Catching Kelce". That's all. pic.twitter.com/EJ6kzwdHN6 — Stephanie Brown (@stephmbrown) February 3, 2020

Despite not finding love on TV, Kelce has found love again, this time with on-camera personality Kayla Nicole Brown, whom he started dating in May 2017.

Brown has hosted for different media outlets over the years, such as BET, BallisLife, HotNewHipHop, NBA, AllDefDigital. She's also worked as a model and is a notable Instagram influencer with an impressive 216,000 followers.

Though Kelce spends most of his time in Kansas City and Brown is based in Los Angeles, the couple has been able to make long-distance work for almost three years. Here's hoping he never has to find love on TV again!