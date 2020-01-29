Manny Jacinto & William Jackson Harper Say Goodbye to ‘The Good Place’ (VIDEO)

The Good Place has come a long way over the past four seasons, and while we don’t know how it’s going to end, it’s sure to be just as memorable as that Season 1 finale twist (they were in the Bad Place!).

TV Insider’s Jim Halterman recently sat down with stars Manny Jacinto and William Jackson Harper at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and while they couldn’t give any spoilers about the series’ ending, they did share a few behind-the-scenes tidbits about the final episode.

First of all, Jacinto reveals that D’Arcy Carden cried reading the script, which made him not want to read it. And Harper notes that the episode does what the show does so well: “takes really big swings and asks a lot of really interesting questions.”

When it came time for the final day of filming, “I was expecting to be crying on the floor, but it was more so just a full moment with everybody there,” Jacinto admits, and Harper agrees, adding, “the tears were held back by the fact that I was just really happy to just watch my coworkers work.”

Considering how many reboots and revivals there are on TV and in development now, could either ever see revisiting these characters? Watch the video above for their thoughts on that, honoring Mike Shur, and more.

The Good Place, Series Finale, Thursday, January 30, 8:30/7:30c, NBC