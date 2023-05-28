‘The Good Place’ Stars D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell, and William Jackson Harper Reunite

One New York City pizzeria became The Good Place last week as former costars D’Arcy Carden, Kristen Bell, and William Jackson Harper met there for lunch.

The trio of actors — who respectively played Janet, Eleanor, and Chidi on the NBC comedy — convened at NYC’s Emily restaurant, with Carden memorializing the outing with an Instagram selfie.

“Lunch with my loves,” Carden wrote, captioning the pic.

Instagram users, understandably, were wowed by the mini Good Place reunion, with Carden’s pic garnering more than 172,000 likes.

“Surprised that table didn’t burst into flames with the collective hotness present,” Dax Shepard, Bell’s husband, wrote in a comment.

“Awesome,” said Arrested Development alum Tony Hale.

“My heart,” wrote With Love creator Gloria Calderón Kellett.

And The Roots’ Questlove said, “Oh wow.”

The Good Place — a comedy, created by Parks and Recreations’ Michael Schur, about a utopia-like afterlife — also starred Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and Ted Danson. It ended with an Emmy-nominated series finale, “Whenever You’re Ready,” on January 30, 2020.

“Bittersweet is the word that keeps getting thrown around,” Carden told TV Insider about the mood on the Good Place set ahead of that swan song. “We know how lucky we are. We are so grateful that we got to do this.”

Since then, Carden has starred as Greta Gill in A League of Their Own and continued her role as Natalie Greer on Barry.

Bell reprised her role as the titular narrator in the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl and starred as Anna Whitaker in the Netflix dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

And Harper has starred as Marcus Watkins in the second season of the HBO Max rom-com series Love Life and played Noah in the Peacock dark comedy The Resort.