Watch ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose in ‘The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Moira (Catherine O’Hara) is bracing herself for the release of the trailer for her latest film, The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening, in Tuesday’s episode of Schitt’s Creek, but you don’t have to wait any longer.

The Twitter account for Interflix has posted the trailer, teasing, “there was a time when the crows were our friends.” (Interflix is the fake streaming service on which the fictional film will be released in the comedy series.)

But humanity’s relationship with crows isn’t the only thing that’s changed in the preview. In fact, it offers a look at what Moira’s respected ornithologist Dr. Clara Mandrake will be going through.

The Crowening is the third installment of a series of apocalyptic fantasies about mutant birds, and Moira has described it as “a timely allegory about prejudice.” It was filmed in the Bosnian Riviera, produced by Crows Eyes III Productions Ltd. Co., Incorporated, and directed by the up-and-coming Blaire (no last name).

But how will the rest of the family and the town react to the trailer?

