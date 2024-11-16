Bill Maher Rails Against ‘Stupid’ Democrats: ‘Make a Program Worth Getting With’

Bill Maher used his Real Time soapbox to blame progressive liberals for Donald Trump’s election to the Oval Office.

“Someone must tell the usual suspects on the far left that the saying is, ‘When you’re in a hole, stop digging.’ Not ‘keep digging,’” Maher said on the Friday, November 15, episode of his HBO show. “Talk about doubling down on what got you f***ed in the first place. Even the one concession I’ve heard a few people on the losing side offer — that liberals should stop saying that Trump voters are stupid — comes with a kind of unspoken parentheses. ‘We know they are stupid — just don’t say it.’”

Maher then called out “stupid” liberals, citing queer people who support Palestine, people who still wear face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, and people who use gender-inclusive language like “person who menstruates.”

“You love to speak truth to power, and we always should, but you have completely lost the ability to speak truth to bulls**t,” Maher claimed.

The pundit also cited a Blueprint poll that found Black voters were more likely to find the Biden too liberal than too conservative. “They also found that voters didn’t just want Harris to distance herself from Biden, they wanted her to distance herself from what they believe the entire Democratic Party has become — a Portlandia sketch, a bunch of privileged mean girls complaining about privilege and trying to make ‘fetch’ happen,” he said. “The basis for Democratic campaigns has become: ‘We’re the smart people, that we know from the get-go, no need to look into that.’”

And after other making analogies about Democrats — including one in which he dropped a slur about people with intellectual disabilities — Maher gave advice to the political party. “Maybe take the clothes pins off your noses and actually converse with the other half of the country,” he said. “Stop screaming at people to get with the program and instead make a program worth getting with.”

Maher concluded by saying the reason he is mad with Democrats is that leftists “blew” the chance to protect the environment and democracy, the two causes Maher said were important to him, with their “aggressively anti-common sense agenda and s***y exclusionary attitude.”

“You lost everything — House, Senate, White House, Supreme Court,” he added, “and left us completely unprotected and ready to be violated.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays, 10/9c, HBO