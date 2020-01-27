'Supergirl' Is Setting Up Kara's Next Romance (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 11 of Supergirl, "Back From the Future — Part One."]

There have been quite a few changes in the post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" world of Supergirl, but a major one — Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is seen as a hero — may bring Kara (Melissa Benoist) closer to her next relationship.

While some know the truth of both the pre- and post-"Crisis" worlds, others don't, but that hasn't stopped William Dey (Staz Nair) from getting a bad feeling about Lex and considering him responsible for his friend Russell's death. In fact, that's why he's in National City, to find out if Lex did have his friend killed after Russell refused to sell Lex his company.

And in "Back From the Future — Part One," William brings up Russell during an interview. Lex puts an end to the questioning and pulls Kara aside, warning her that if her coworker continues with his "Lex-pose, it will prove very, very dangerous for his health."

When Kara tries to at least keep William from accusing Lex again, the other reporter reminds her that in their job, "we dig into hunches, no matter the risk." But she's particularly concerned about this risk because she knows what Lex is capable of, and while she struggles with what to do, Winn (Jeremy Jordan), back from the future with his own mission, offers her some advice as someone who was in danger around her every day. He always knew she'd be there to protect him because she's Supergirl, he assures her.

Since William doesn't know Kara's Supergirl, she has to let him know she has his back in another way: by partnering with him on his Lex investigation. The two share a moment as he shows her photos he took of Lex paying off guards to enter a military hangar, but both pull back.

Still, she brings her further into her orbit by insisting he join her group's game night, and as the promo for the next episode, airing February 16, teases, they're going to continue to get closer. He asks her out, and she seems game, though concerned about dating someone given who she is.

Because of that, do the two have a chance? We'll have to see what happens, especially since William is likely going to be in dangerous situations due to his investigative nature.

But with Kara and William growing closer, is it only a matter of time before he figures out she's Supergirl? "You know when something's so in front of your face, you can't see it? That's the way it is," Nair told TV Insider about his character being in the dark earlier this season. "I have no idea when he's going to find out. I think it'll be interesting to see what happens when he does and how he reacts because he'll probably feel like a fool he didn't know all along."

