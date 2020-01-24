'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Is Returning Sooner Than You Think (VIDEO)

The wait is (almost) over! After a brief hiatus in late 2019, Jersey Shore Family Vacation will be picking up right where it left off. The entire crew — including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio — will reunite for the remainder of Season 3 and travel to New Jersey, New Orleans, and Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, The Situation took to Instagram to tease the show's highly anticipated return with a video along with his MTV cast members. "Guess who's back?" he captioned the clip. Needless to say, fans were excited to see their favorite stars reunited once again.

"Let the drama begin!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Love my Jersey Shore."

Read on for everything we know about Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3!

When does Jersey Shore Family Vacation come back?

The fist pumping begins February 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Is Snooki coming back for Season 3?

The good news? The lovable reality star will very much be a part of Season 3. The bad news? This season will be the last you'll see of the OG guidette on the show.

In late 2019, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi made the shocking announcement that she will be "retiring" from the franchise, but Season 3 was filmed prior to her making that announcement, so you can definitely expect to see lots more of Snooki — for now, at least.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a Season 4, if there is one. And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really…I just can’t do it anymore," she said on her podcast.

The mother-of-three, who welcomed newborn son Angelo in May 2019, explained that she'd prefer to spend more time with her kids than deal with the drama that stems from the MTV series. "I hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore," she said.

What happens on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3?

There's lots to unpack on Season 3, including The Situation's highly anticipated release from prison, Angelina Pivarnick's wedding planning, and the continuation of JWoww's complicated love life.

Check out the trailer below for more on what to expect.

