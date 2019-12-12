When Does 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Come Back in 2020?

It's been weeks since Jersey Shore Family Vacation went on hiatus midseason, leaving fans eagerly awaiting how everything unfolds when Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is released from prison.

Read on for everything we know so far about the second half of Season 3 — including when it returns and which cast members will be involved.

When does Jersey Shore Family Vacation return?

Though we know the second half of Season 3 will air sometime in 2020, the information is limited. However, Floribama Shore is currently airing in Jersey Shore Family Vacation's regular time slot, so that show has to wrap to make room for our favorite guidos and guidettes.

An announcement regarding the premiere date will likely happen in early 2020 as we approach the finale of Floribama Shore.

Which stars will be returning in 2020?

Based on the trailer for the remainder of the season, all regular cast members will be returning. Though Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi recently confirmed that she has "retired" from the franchise, she is included throughout the entire promo clip, which was filmed during the end of 2019. As for any potential future episodes or seasons — which have yet to be filmed or even greenlit — she currently will not take part in those.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore [Family Vacation] for a Season 4, if there is one," she said on her podcast. "And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really…I just can’t do it anymore.”

The reality star went on to explain that she plans to prioritize spending time with her three children as opposed to leaving to film the hit MTV series. “I hate being away from the kids,” she said. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore."

What happens on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Back in November, MTV released a trailer giving fans an overview of what to expect from the remainder of the season.

Here's what we know: Mike re-joins the cast after being released from prison. "The Situation is free, baby. Life could get no better," he is seen saying in the clip.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley also starts to open up about her divorce from Roger Mathews, and even participates in a "divorce party" with her roommates. In the trailer, she is seen wearing a crown that reads "divorced" while smiling ear-to-ear.

The group gets a visit from a psychic and it appears as though things get fairly emotional. "If someone's not understanding you in such a way that you feel like you're drowning, you need to run the other way," the psychic tells an emotionally distraught Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Fans will also see Angelina celebrate her bachelorette party, try on wedding dresses, and eventually tie the knot with Chris Larangeira. It's been rumored that Snooki, JWoww, and Deena Cortese give insensitive speeches at the wedding (all caught on camera) and it causes tension between Angelina and the girls.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, 2020, Thursdays, MTV