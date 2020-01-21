Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria F.'s Country Singer Ex Chase Rice?

It’s safe to say Victoria Fuller will have some explaining to do on next week’s episode of The Bachelor.

Judging by the Episode 4 promo clip, the 25-year-old is going to be at the center of some controversy when her ex, country singer Chase Rice, shows up to perform during her 1-on-1 date with leading man Peter Weber.

Though we don’t know the extent of Victoria’s relationship with Chase, she does tell Peter in the video that she dated the musician.

"Chase and I dated," she spills to Peter during the episode. "Wait, what?" the 28-year-old asks back. We then flash-forward to Victoria walking away from cameras saying, "I can’t do this."

Though Rice is an accomplished musician these days, he’s no stranger to reality TV. In fact, the 34-year-old first appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua back in 2010, the same year he released his first studio album, Friday Nights & Sunday Mornings.

After finishing as the runner-up on Survivor, Chase released a six-track EP in March 2011 called Country as Me. He co-wrote Florida Georgia Line’s hit song “Cruise,” which was released in 2012, and his second studio album, Ignite the Night, came out in 2014.

However, the singer snagged his first No. 1 single on country radio in 2017 with the song, “Eyes on You.” He has been releasing music and touring the country for the past couple of years, and wanted to use the Bachelor platform to promote his music. Little did he know his ex would be on the show, as well!

“I wanted to go on there and promote my music. But [ABC production] brought a little extracurricular activity into that,” he told The Morning Toast at the 2019 CMAs back in November.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Victoria and Peter react to Chase’s performance. Do you think it will hurt Victoria’s chances of staying on the show?

