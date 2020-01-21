'Bachelor' Fans React to Alayah's Elimination — Whose Side Are They On?

The Bachelor was full of drama this week, per usual, and it all revolved around contestant Alayah Benavidez and her suspicious motives.

The pageant queen stirred the pot during the episode’s group date at the Cowboy Palace Saloon, where the women joined Demi's "Pillow Fight Club." During the date, Sydney noticed Alayah acting one way around the women and another way around Peter Weber, which irritated her.

However, rather than keep it to herself, in true Bachelor fashion, Sydney decided to confront Peter about the beauty queen and shared her concerns. Needless to say, Peter was taken aback by the comments, as he was connecting with Alayah, and decided to bring the group date together to discuss the drama.

Later in the episode, Peter decided to have a pool party in order to ask the other women in the house about Alayah. After hours of going back and forth, Peter sent the controversial contestant home during the rose ceremony, but he immediately regretted the decision the second she left the mansion.

In fact, Peter pulled a producer aside at the end of the episode and revealed he didn't feel good about his decision.

“I thought that was the right thing to do,” he said. Then, in the preview for next week, it looks like he decides to bring Texas gal back into the group.

Needless to say, Bachelor Nation fans had a lot of feelings about Alayah and Peter’s decision to let her go.. for the time being. While some people believe she’s two-faced, others think she may be getting a bad edit.

Alayah herself responded to the backlash on Twitter and revealed there was a lot of footage that wasn't aired. "Just a reminder to everyone... There is about 1,200 hours of footage from Bachelor filming. In total you’re seeing maybe 20 hours this whole season. there’s a lot you don’t see.”

Just a reminder to everyone...

There is about 1,200 hours of footage from Bachelor filming.

In total you’re seeing maybe 20 hours this whole season. 🤷🏻‍♀️ theres a lot you don’t see. — Alayah Benavidez (@BenavidezAlayah) January 21, 2020



Do you think Alayah is being fake? Let us know how you feel about her in the comments below!