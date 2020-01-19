Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners

Awards season roars along with the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which celebrates the best acting of the year in film and television, airing Sunday, January 19 on TNT and TBS.

Though the 2020 SAG Awards don't have a host, The Act star Joey King and Logan Browning of Dear White People will be acting as co-ambassadors of the ceremony. Also, prepare for some major A-list stars to be in attendance to watch The Irishman's Robert De Niro receive a Life Achievement Award from Leonardo DiCaprio for his work both on screen and as a humanitarian.

For the TV nominees, Netflix is going into the night the leader with 13 nominations, with HBO not far behind at 10 and Amazon in third with seven. The top series in the running include: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Morning Show, Fleabag, and The Kominsky Method.

Want to find out which of your favorite small-screen faves walked away winners? All of the nominees in the TV categories are listed below. Scroll down to see which stars nabbed the coveted Actor.

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones — WINNER

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show — WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown — WINNER

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER