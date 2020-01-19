Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners
Awards season roars along with the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which celebrates the best acting of the year in film and television, airing Sunday, January 19 on TNT and TBS.
Though the 2020 SAG Awards don't have a host, The Act star Joey King and Logan Browning of Dear White People will be acting as co-ambassadors of the ceremony. Also, prepare for some major A-list stars to be in attendance to watch The Irishman's Robert De Niro receive a Life Achievement Award from Leonardo DiCaprio for his work both on screen and as a humanitarian.
For the TV nominees, Netflix is going into the night the leader with 13 nominations, with HBO not far behind at 10 and Amazon in third with seven. The top series in the running include: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Morning Show, Fleabag, and The Kominsky Method.
Want to find out which of your favorite small-screen faves walked away winners? All of the nominees in the TV categories are listed below. Scroll down to see which stars nabbed the coveted Actor.
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones — WINNER
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show — WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones — WINNER
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown — WINNER
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon — WINNER
