Reba McEntire to Guest Star on 'Young Sheldon' as Coach Ballard's Ex-Wife

It sounds like things might be getting a little messy in Coach Ballard's (Craig T. Nelson) life on Young Sheldon.

Reba McEntire will be guest starring in a February episode as his "fun, fiery ex-wife," June, who "strikes up an unlikely friendship with Meemaw (Annie Potts)."

Though Coach Ballard and Meemaw didn't "hit it off right away at all," as Nelson told TV Insider, they are currently dating.

"He's got an ex-wife who owns half of [his] sporting goods store, which I think he resents," he added prior to his character's debut. The actor also called his character "a fun jerk," and having his ex-wife around should certainly put that on display.

McEntire's previous TV credits include Baby Daddy, The Neighbors, Malibu Country, and Reba, with her most recent appearance coming in a 2016 episode of Last Man Standing.

