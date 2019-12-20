What's Coming to Amazon in January 2020

As things get chilly outside, stay warm indoors with an Amazon Prime Video binge session this January.

The streamer is adding plenty of must-see offerings to its library in the new year including original comedy specials from Ilana Glazer and Rob Delaney, among others. Plus, don't miss the original film Troop Zero starring Viola Davis and Allison Janney (above).

With beloved films like The Goonies and a slew of Star Trek titles being added, there's something for everyone to watch. Scroll for the full lineup heading to Amazon Prime Video in January 2020.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

TBA

*The Forgotten Army: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

January 1

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

Al Pacino Introduces the World of Amazon's 'Hunters' in New Teaser (VIDEO) The series is executive produced by Jordan Peele and follows a group of Nazi hunters in 1977 NYC.

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

January 3

Midsommar (2019)

*Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

*James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special

*Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special

January 5

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

January 6

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

January 8

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)

January 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

January 10

The Wedding Year (2019)

January 17

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

*Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movie

*Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original special

*Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special

January 19

Miss Sloane (2016)

January 23

The Prodigy (2019)

January 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

January 31

*All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

January 4

AFC Playoffs (CBS All Access)

January 5

Power: Season 6B (STARZ)

January 16

The American Express (PGA Tour Live)

January 18

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) (STARZ)

January 19

AFC Championships (CBS All Access)

January 20

NBA League Pass 7-day Free Preview Window (NBA League Pass)

January 23

Farmers Insurance Open (PGA Tour Live)

Picard (CBS All Access)

January 26

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS All Access)

January 30

Waste Management Phoenix Open (PGA Tour Live)