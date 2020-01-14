Who Will Be in 'Shameless' Final Season? Will Emmy Rossum Return?

Might there be some good news about Shameless' farewell this summer?

Showtime announced Monday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour that the comedy's upcoming 11th season will be its last. And one of the biggest questions about it is obviously whether or not we'll see Emmy Rossum as Fiona again. (Rossum left at the end of Season 9.)

"Too early to say. She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn't owe us anything," the network's co-president of entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline. "She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So if she surprises us, it would be lovely."

Speaking of surprises, the news of the series ending was one for the actress. "Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter!" Rossum tweeted after the news broke. "Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew."

While her future on the show may be up in the air, it doesn't sound like viewers should expect any more departures before the final 12 episodes. "Everyone who is in this year is coming back next season," Levine revealed before teasing, "you never know in a final season what surprises there may be."

The series stars William H. Macy (Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Shanola Hampton (V), Steve Howey (Kev), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Christian Isaiah (Liam), Noel Fisher (Mickey), and Kate Miner (Tami). So, it sounds like anyone who might have been worried about Monaghan and Fisher's futures on the show — they signed one-year contracts for Season 10 — don't have to be.

"The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history," Levine said in a statement. "While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn't be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion."

"I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make Shameless," Wells added. "It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure!"

