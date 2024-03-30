‘NCIS’ & ‘Shameless’ Actor Arrested for Allegedly Storming the Capitol on January 6

The FBI has identified and arrested actor Nolan Freeman for his alleged involvement on the attack against the Capitol on January 6 in 2021.

The NCIS and Shameless actor was arrested on March 19 in Carson City, Nevada, after surveillance footage revealed that Freeman allegedly crawled through a shattered window and illegally entered the Capitol building while the certification of the 2020 election was underway.

Freeman’s arrest follows an investigation that involved a grand jury subpoenaing airline records around the January 6 attack on the Capitol. It found that the Days of Our Lives actor traveled from Sacramento to Washington D.C. on January 4, 2021, and returned home to Nevada on January 8. The FBI traced his phone records and alleges that his mobile phone was inside the Capitol building during the insurrection.

The FBI Statement of Fact revealed that Freeman allegedly spent a total of 26 minutes inside the Capitol and was seen in the Upper House Door, Memorial Door, Crypt East, East Stairs and the Main Door Hall. He was allegedly identified as wearing a red hat, hoodie, and black jeans.

Freeman is now facing four charges, one of which is disorderly conduct within the Capitol, making him the seventh individual from Nevada to be charged for the January 6 attacks. The FBI has apprehended over 1,300 individuals in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia for offenses connected to this event. Among them, over 450 people have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement.