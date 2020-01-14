Mandy Moore & Justin Hartley on 'This Is Us' Upcoming Big 3 Episodes (VIDEO)

Has this time away from the Pearsons of This Is Us been particularly tough for you? Longing for some compelling stories and to reach for the tissues? Then we have good news for you faithful viewers as the Emmy-winning NBC drama is back from its winter break on Tuesday, January 14.

As always, expect surprises to come! Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) told us as much at the NBC day of the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour, opening up about how the show continues to give even them unexpected thrills in Season 4. The two tease plenty of reveals on the way about the characters and the journeys they've been on in the past, present, and (you never know) the future.

During the chat, Moore sang the praises of her on-screen son Hartley, who steps behind the camera for the first time as director this season. The pair also talked about the upcoming trilogy of episodes, with each of the three focusing on Kevin, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) individually.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC