Bobby Bones Gets Caught in a Precarious Position in 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' (VIDEO)

In National Geographic's Running Wild With Bear Grylls, there's always an adventure to be had. And in the latest episode, Grylls is taking American Idol mentor and Dancing With the Stars champ Bobby Bones along for the ride... or should we say rappel?

In an exclusive clip from the January 14 ep, set in the Norway Fjords, Bones is tasked with rappelling down a rocky cliffside, carrying rafts meant for him and Grylls to use. The mission? Don't let the inflatable vessels pop.

Wind and awkward support strings make the trip downward difficult and when Grylls notices this he says, "keep talking to me, Bobby."

"My only goal is to not pop these boats," Bones says to the camera right before he loses his footing and slides down the cliff in a rush. Letting out a couple laughs, it's clear the radio personality and music mentor is in pain.

"This sucks," he remarks while still above ground level. When he finally makes it down, Bones is joined by Grylls, to whom he quips, "The boats are safe. I may not be able to have children but the boats are here."

Tune in to see how Bones fares for the rest of the episode and don't miss the sneak peek clip above.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls, "Bobby Bones in the Norway Fjords," Tuesday, January 14, 10/9c, National Geographic