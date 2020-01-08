'Chicago Med': Does April's Secret Affect Ethan's Surprise? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of Chicago Med, "Guess It Doesn't Matter Anymore."]

Absence makes the heart grow fonder — and it also means April (Yaya DaCosta) is left wrestling with whether or not to tell Ethan (Brian Tee) about kissing Marcel (Dominic Rains) for six weeks on Chicago Med.

Prior to the winter break, April learned she was going through menopause and even with IVF, she may not be able to get pregnant. "Ethan wants a baby," she told her doctor. "I can't give him one." And this came just as he left to help out the Navy for a six-week stint.

When the series resumes in "Guess It Doesn't Matter Anymore," six weeks have passed and April's preparing for Ethan's return by dragging Marcel into an empty exam room to talk. "I have been agonizing over this for six weeks. I don't know what I'm going to say," she says, but Marcel doesn't see any point in telling Ethan, reminding her, "You and I agreed what happened was a mistake." Yes, they kissed, but "for like three seconds." However, she doesn't see it that way. He stopped her, she protests and insists she has to tell her boyfriend.

And that carries over into their work, as the two disagree about a patient's surgery; he thinks it's necessary, she doesn't — and informs their patient of his options. "You may be okay keeping people in the dark, but you can't just assume I am," she tells Marcel.

She does confess what happened to Maggie (Marlyne Barrett), repeating that the kiss "was a mistake." "I had just found out some really bad news. I was feeling worthless," she explains. "Ethan and I have been trying for a baby, and I found out that I may not be able to have any."

After their patient is rushed into the OR, April apologizes to Marcel and tells him he's right, and "sometimes people don't need to know everything." She's not planning to tell Ethan what happened.

But will she change her mind when Ethan returns home a day early to surprise her with a very important question?

"You and I, we've been working so hard and trying to start a family and I think I got caught up in planning that I forgot what the objective of the mission really was," he says before noting he sounds like he's giving a briefing and taking the more romantic approach and getting down on one knee. "I love you, and I love your passion and your loyalty and I don't want to go another six weeks without you in my life. So, April Sexton, will you marry me?"

But before he gets his answer, "I need to tell you something," she says. "It might change your mind." She hasn't changed her mind on telling him about the kiss. Instead, "I got tested, and I don't think I can have kids. I'm sorry." He assures her they'll figure out what comes next together, and she says yes to his proposal.

So, April and Ethan are engaged, but can April and Marcel's kiss really remain a secret?

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC