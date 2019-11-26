Meet the New Docs of 'Chicago Med,' 'New Amsterdam,' 'The Resident' & 'Carol's Second Act'

This season has introduced a few new medical pros. Here, we size up fall TV's latest class of doctors across three returning dramas and one new comedy.

Skill Set

Dr. Crockett Marcel

The new blood in the OR on Chicago Med (Dominic Rains) is able, arrogant — and a little too available (as Yaya DaCosta's April found when he went in for a kiss). And he kept his cool working during a power outage.

Dr. Carol Kenney

Sure, Dr. Kenney (Patricia Heaton) is old enough to be mom to her fellow hospital interns, but on Carol's Second Act the divorced former science teacher is both compassionate and an all-around class act.

Dr. Barrett Cain

Looking for someone as skilled at neurosurgery as he is at slashing the hospital budget? Meet The Resident's intimidating Dr. Cain (Morris Chestnut). He's cutthroat and ruthless — but talented with a scalpel.

Dr. Valentina Castro

You know Ana Villafañe's New Amsterdam oncologist is top-notch — she was recruited to treat Dr. Max Goodwin's (Ryan Eggold) throat cancer thanks to her groundbreaking gene therapy research work.

Bedside Manner

Dr. Crockett Marcel

The talented trauma doc makes a series of risky choices both surgically and personally (will he try to come between April and Brian Tee's Ethan?), but the hard drinker can't bottle up his condescension toward his colleagues.

Which New Fall 2019 Network Shows Should Get a Season 2? (POLL) Two shows have already been renewed, but what should happen with the rest of the dramas and comedies?

Dr. Carol Kenney

"I was a teacher!" she likes to say, and while she gets high marks for people skills, it's her endearing empathy that gives this CBS sitcom warmth, whether Kenney is cutting up with fellow docs or collecting stool samples.

Dr. Barrett Cain

Hired to turn around Chastain Park Memorial's money woes (aka shake things up), Cain's occasional charm is undone by his nearly unethical concern for the bottom line. He also loves to test a fellow doc's backbone.

Dr. Valentina Castro

Strong-willed physicians ruffle feathers on TV, and Castro is already at odds with Dr. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), who once fired Castro but hired her back after nearly dying in an ambulance crash. Expect more sparring.

Watchability

Dr. Crockett Marcel

Do we trust this too-smooth operator? Not yet. But Marcel, who replaced Colin Donnell's Dr. Rhodes on the NBC drama, is keeping us tuned in.

Dr. Carol Kenney

As both The Middle's Midwestern mom and Everybody Loves Raymond's saucy wife, Heaton was endlessly watchable. Carol is her latest can’t-miss vehicle.

Dr. Barrett Cain

We're not impressed by Chestnut's vain, dollars-obsessed doc quite yet. But his pot-stirring is keeping things interesting on the Fox drama's third season.

Dr. Valentina Castro

This committed newbie might not be doing Sharpe's blood pressure any good, but she's making a good impression on the NBC drama. And Goodwin is improving!

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Carol's Second Act, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, CBS