'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Mike Gets Sneaky With Kristin's Gender Reveal (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing is tackling one of today's most popular celebration formats — a gender reveal party.

At the helm is Baxter family patriarch Mike (Tim Allen), who was put in charge by daughter Kristin (Amanda Fuller) to orchestrate the event. In an exclusive clip from the episode, Mike seems thrilled with the duty assigned to him, despite his usual disinterest in such things.

What has him so giddy, you ask? Well, it's the fact that he'd know the baby's gender before anyone else, edging out his wife Vanessa (Nancy Travis) for the honor. "Kristen asked me to put on the gender reveal party," Mike tells exchange student Jen (Krista Marie Yu). "It's gonna make my beautiful, lovely wife go stark-raving mad."

But is Mike's assumption right? When Vanessa eventually enters the scene, he updates her on the circumstances, but she seems to care less about Mike's role in the party.

Will that change? Watch the clip above to find out for yourself. As for what else fans can expect, get ready for back-to-back episodes on Thursday, January 9. "Yours, Wine, and Ours" and "You've Got Male (or Female)" will follow various storylines.

Susan Sullivan returns as Bonnie, who has Mike contemplating the struggles between his "Me Time" and finding common pastimes with Vanessa. As for Kyle (Christoph Sanders) and Ryan (Jordan Masterson), they bond over the death of their favorite fantasy writer.

Meanwhile, Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Joe (Jay Leno) begin rethinking a decision they made to help Bonnie take some decorating liberties in Ed's (Hector Elizondo) spare room. Don't miss the special hour-long block of Last Man Standing on Fox.

Last Man Standing, Thursday, January 9, 8/7c, Fox