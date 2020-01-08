GLAAD Media Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Watchmen,' 'Killing Eve' & More

GLAAD has unveiled its nominations for this year's 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards, which include many fan favorite TV shows.

This year's ceremonies are set to take place in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19 and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, April 16. Among 2020's special honorees in L.A. are Taylor Swift, who will receive the Vanguard Award, and Pose producer Janet Mock, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. NYC's honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

14 Standout LGBTQ+ TV Characters (PHOTOS) From Captain Holt to Toni Topaz, we can't help but admire these TV fixtures.

"There are more nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards than ever before not only because LGBTQ diversity and inclusion has progressed, but because GLAAD’s work to forward LGBTQ visibility has never been more important," Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President & CEO said in a statement.

"Media stories and storylines that shed light on LGBTQ people of different backgrounds, genders, races, religions, and more, are needed to counter the current politically and culturally divisive moment. The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important."

9 Key Takeaways From GLAAD’s Report on LGBTQ Representation on TV GLAAD has released its annual “Where We Are on TV” report and the findings will make you awfully proud to be a TV buff!

TV nominees for 2020 include Schitt's Creek, The L Word: Generation Q, Watchmen, Killing Eve, Pose, and more. Netflix earned the most nods with 15 nominations, HBO pulled in eight, and ABC, CBS and NBC each garnered four nods. New streamers Apple TV+ and Disney+ also received their first-ever nominations for Dickinson and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Below, catch the full roundup of TV nominations and stay tuned in the coming week for the winners after they're announced.

7 Most Impactful Modern Coming Out TV Moments (PHOTOS) In honor of LGBTQ+ History Month, we look at some coming out moments on shows like 'This Is Us' and 'Riverdale.'

31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

"Love" Drunk History (Comedy Central)

"Murdered at a Bad Address" Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

"Spontaneous Combustion" Easy (Netflix)

"This Extraordinary Being" Watchmen (HBO)

"Two Doors Down" Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

7 Characters Bringing Pansexuality to TV (PHOTOS) This inclusion not only affirms pansexuality but also offers pan viewers a chance to see themselves reflected on screen.

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

The Red Line (CBS)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years & Years (HBO)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

"Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone," Arthur (PBS)

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)

"A Tale of Two Nellas," Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Twelve Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys" The View (ABC)

"Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian" The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)

"Jacob Tobia - Promoting a 'Gender-Chill' Exploration of Identity with 'Sissy'" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

"Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She's An Onion With All Sorts of Layers" The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

"Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women" A Little Late with Lilly Singh (NBC)

Where to Find YA Gay Romance on TV (PHOTOS) While we wait for 'Love, Simon' to premiere, see other TV series featuring young adults in same-sex romances.

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

"ABC News Pride Day" (WABC-TV/ABC News)

"All Her Sons" CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

"Am I Next? Gay and Targeted in Chechnya" Nightline (ABC)

"Am I Next? Trans and Targeted" Nightline (ABC)

"Rainbow Railroad" 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Black and Trans in Texas" Vice News Tonight (HBO)

"Don Lemon to Kevin Hart: Walking away right now is your choice" CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

"Laverne Cox: We exist, we deserve human rights" Up with David Gura (MSNBC)

"One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg" The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

"Ryan Russell Reveals His Truth" ESPN (ESPN)