Netflix's First 'Locke & Key' Trailer Will Have You Screaming (VIDEO)

Wanna see something really scary?

On Friday, February 7, Netflix is dropping their adaptation of Locke & Key, and we can guarantee you that this thing is not to be watched alone. Or in the dark. Because this ish is eerie. And really, what else would you expect from something written by Stephen King's kid?

Based on Joe Hill's bestselling graphic novel horror series of the same name, Locke & Key follows the three Locke siblings (American Crime's Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones of Wolf Hall and It's Jackson Robert Scott), who move into their ancestral New England home following the murder of their father.

Soon, the kids — and mom, played by Scandal's Darby Stanchfield — discover that the sprawling estate known as Keyhouse is filled with keys that have a very Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe power. There's also at least one demon that lives in a well on the property and a whole load of otherworldly evil swirling around the place. Because the streaming service's The Haunting of Hill House wasn't enough to instill a total distrust of big old mansions..

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Originally planned to be a series for Fox back in 2010, the first pilot starring Lost's Mark Pellegrino and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Miranda Otto never went to series. Then there were discussions of a possible film take on the property that never went anywhere.

A few years later, Hulu got its hands on the rights, with Carlton Cuse attached to executive produce and Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) on board as director. However, scheduling issues and a pilot that never got greenlit left the door wide open for Netflix and Cuse to team up and get the 10-episode trip on over to the terror side to finally happen.

Guess patience was the (you know it) was Key.

Locke & Key, Series Premiere, Friday, February 7, Netflix