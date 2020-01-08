'Young Sheldon': Pastor Jeff's Love Sermon Gets Saucy in Winter Premiere (VIDEO)

Wedding bells are ringing on Thursday's episode of CBS hit sitcom, Young Sheldon, but it's not any of genius Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) family walking down the aisle in the winter premiere. Instead, it's kindly Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby)!

In the January 9 episode, the good Pastor is getting married and who better to ask for some help than Cooper matriarch Mary (Zoey Perry), who set Jeff up with his soon-to-be-betrothed Robin (Mary Grill)?

2020 Preview: 8 Reboots & Spinoffs Coming to TV (PHOTOS) Get the inside scoop on continuations and new versions of fave series like 'Star Trek,' '9-1-1,' 'TWD,' and more.

In the above exclusive clip from Thursday's episode, Mary, along with MeeMaw (Annie Potts), Sheldon, and Missy (Raegan Revord) are all present during Pastor Jeff's sermon about love. Also sitting right in front of Jeff's podium is a smitten Robin and she's making sure Jeff knows she's enjoying the view!

Adding to the fun in this episode is the fact that playing Robin is played by Hobby's real-life wife, Mary Grill. "Working with Mary on this episode was surprisingly emotional!" Hobby told TV Insider. "Since we got married seven years ago, we’ve both learned so much about what it means to be a good parent and a supportive partner to each other. Seeing her in a wedding dress again was a powerful reminder of how lucky I am to be on this journey with her. Plus she’s way funnier than me, so she gave me some solid ad-libs.”

Watch the exclusive sneak peek above!

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS