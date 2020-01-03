First Look: 'This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Stops by 'Ride With Norman Reedus' (PHOTO)

Get set for a little motorcycle Zen-gineering during Season 4 of AMC's late-night travel series Ride With Norman Reedus, in which the Walking Dead star explores impressive sights and cultures around the globe on his beloved Triumph Tiger cycle.

On the March 22 episode, Reedus takes a personal journey from historic Kyoto to the hub of Osaka, Japan, alongside three-time This Is Us Emmy nominee Milo Ventimiglia (near left, with Reedus, at Kyoto's Hontakiji Temple).

"I lived in Japan a long time ago and just fell in love with it," Reedus says. "There is such a love of authenticity there."

Ventimiglia is himself no two-wheel novice; he suits up soon to play famed '60s and '70s motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel for an upcoming limited series on USA. So, which actor is the better rider?

"Ah, man, putting me on the spot!" Reedus says of the "cool, genuine guy" he got to know on the road. "We are both good, and we could both be better."

Ride With Norman Reedus, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, March 8, midnight/11c, AMC