NFL Playoffs Wild-Card Weekend 2020 TV Schedule

The 2020 NFL postseason kicks off with wild-card weekend as eight of the 12 playoff qualifiers — the top two seeds from the AFC and the NFC have a first-round bye — play in the first round.

Action kicks off Saturday, January 4, on ESPN and ABC with the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans at 4:35/3:35c, followed by the Tennessee Titans at the New England Patriots on CBS at 8:15/7:15c.

On Sunday, January 5, the Minnesota Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints on Fox at 1:05/12:05c and the Seattle Seahawks are at the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC at 4:40/3:40c.

The first-round victors will hit the road to try and knock off the AFC and NFC’s top-seeded teams in next weekend’s Divisional Playoff. The San Francisco 49ers will host an NFC wild-card winner on Saturday, January 11, at 4:35/3:35c on NBC. Then in primetime on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens host an AFC wild-card winner on CBS at 8:15/7:15c.

Sunday's Divisional Playoff games are at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05/2:05c on CBS and at the Green Bay Packers on Fox at 6:40/5:40c.

NFL Playoff Seeds

AFC

1. Baltimore (14-2), AFC North champion

2. Kansas City (12-4), AFC West champion

3. New England (12-4), AFC East champion

4. Houston (10-6), AFC South champion

5. Buffalo (10-6)

6. Tennessee (9-7)

NFC

1. San Francisco (13-3), NFC West champion

2. Green Bay (13-3), NFC North champion

3. New Orleans (13-3), NFC South champion

4. Philadelphia (9-7), NFC East champion

5. Seattle (11-5)

6. Minnesota (10-6)

NFL Playoffs Schedule at a Glance

Jan. 4-5: AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, Fox & NBC)

Jan. 11-12: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, Fox & NBC)

Jan. 19: AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & Fox)

Jan. 26: Pro Bowl in Orlando (ABC/ESPN)

Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV in Miami (Fox)