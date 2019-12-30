NFL Playoffs Wild-Card Weekend 2020 TV Schedule
The 2020 NFL postseason kicks off with wild-card weekend as eight of the 12 playoff qualifiers — the top two seeds from the AFC and the NFC have a first-round bye — play in the first round.
Action kicks off Saturday, January 4, on ESPN and ABC with the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans at 4:35/3:35c, followed by the Tennessee Titans at the New England Patriots on CBS at 8:15/7:15c.
On Sunday, January 5, the Minnesota Vikings are at the New Orleans Saints on Fox at 1:05/12:05c and the Seattle Seahawks are at the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC at 4:40/3:40c.
The first-round victors will hit the road to try and knock off the AFC and NFC’s top-seeded teams in next weekend’s Divisional Playoff. The San Francisco 49ers will host an NFC wild-card winner on Saturday, January 11, at 4:35/3:35c on NBC. Then in primetime on Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens host an AFC wild-card winner on CBS at 8:15/7:15c.
Sunday's Divisional Playoff games are at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05/2:05c on CBS and at the Green Bay Packers on Fox at 6:40/5:40c.
NFL Playoff Seeds
AFC
1. Baltimore (14-2), AFC North champion
2. Kansas City (12-4), AFC West champion
3. New England (12-4), AFC East champion
4. Houston (10-6), AFC South champion
5. Buffalo (10-6)
6. Tennessee (9-7)
NFC
1. San Francisco (13-3), NFC West champion
2. Green Bay (13-3), NFC North champion
3. New Orleans (13-3), NFC South champion
4. Philadelphia (9-7), NFC East champion
5. Seattle (11-5)
6. Minnesota (10-6)
NFL Playoffs Schedule at a Glance
Jan. 4-5: AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, Fox & NBC)
Jan. 11-12: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, Fox & NBC)
Jan. 19: AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & Fox)
Jan. 26: Pro Bowl in Orlando (ABC/ESPN)
Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV in Miami (Fox)