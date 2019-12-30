New Year's Eve 2019: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons
What better way to ring in the New Year than sitting back and watching something fun on TV all day?
It's been quite the year — and decade — in television, with more to watch than even possible, so maybe you can use this time to catch up on something you've missed.
Here, we've rounded up the TV marathons — dramas, comedies, and reality shows — running all day long on New Year's Eve.
Drama
BBC America: Doctor Who (12am/11pm c)
DecadesTV: The Twilight Zone (7am/6c)
Something Wicked Is Coming for the BAU in the 'Criminal Minds' Season 15 Promo (VIDEO)
What will it take for the BAU to catch The Chameleon?
ion: Criminal Minds (1pm/12c)
Oxygen: Chicago P.D. (6am/5c)
Syfy: The Twilight Zone (6am/5c)
USA Network: Law & Order: SVU (6am/5c)
WEtv: Law & Order: Criminal Intent (10am/9c) and Law & Order (3pm/2c)
Comedy
Comedy Central: South Park (9am/8c)
E!: Sex and the City (12am/11pm c)
'Schitt's Creek' Gets Emotional in Trailer for the Final Season (VIDEO)
The Roses get ready for a wedding and more life changes.
Pop TV: Schitt's Creek (12pm/11am c)
Reality
A&E: Live PD (8am/7c)
DIY: Texas Flip N Move (12pm/11am c)
HGTV: Good Bones (8am/7c), Home Town (1pm/12c), and Love It or List It (6pm/5c)
ID: See No Evil (4am/3c)
MTV: Ridiculousness (12am/11pm c)
See How 'Alaska PD' Deals With a Kodiak Brown Bear in Civilization (VIDEO)
There's about one bear for every four people in Kodiak.
OWN: Dr. Phil (5am/4c)
TLC: Say Yes to the Dress (4am/3c) and Dr. Pimple Popper (1pm/12c)
Travel: Famously Afraid (8am/7c) and The Dead Files (2pm/1c)