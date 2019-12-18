Best of the 2010s: Which Drama Series Had You Hooked? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

The 2010s were filled with so many dramas, it's hard to keep track of all of them. But some stood out more than others, whether due to characters, storylines, fan response, or even just the anticipation to see how it all ended.

Take a look at the standout dramas from the decade and then vote in the poll below. (Note: All of the below series premiered in 2010 and after.)

Game of Thrones

Some fans may not have liked how it ended, but viewers tuned in every week for eight seasons, eager to find out who would sit on the Iron Throne and what would come of the battle with the Night King.

Outlander

The historical drama is about love, adventure, and time travel and filled with steamy moments — what more could a fan ask for? Viewers keep tuning in to watch Claire and Jamie's relationship, as they're separated and reunite — and to see what happens with their daughter, Brianna.

The Americans

Set during the Cold War, the spy drama followed two Soviet KGB officers posing as an American married couple raising their children in a suburb of D.C. — right next to an FBI agent working in counterintelligence.

The Crown

The Netflix historical drama follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at different periods in her life, from 1947 to the present, with new actors cast every two seasons.

This Is Us

We've fallen in love as we've followed the Pearson family's stories, relationships, and even deaths across decades — in the past, present, and even future.

The Handmaid's Tale

Set in a world with declining birth rates and (partially) ruled by the dystopian regime of Gilead, the Hulu original based on Margaret Atwood's novel follows June, a handmaid and one of the remaining fertile women, and her attempt to fight back.

The Walking Dead

Fans were introduced to this world through Rick Grimes' eyes as he woke in a hospital to find the world had changed during his coma. The dead had risen, but over the years, they'd be far from the only threat to the survivors.

Stranger Things

The Netflix series takes viewers back to the 1980s — and to the eerie happenings of Hawkins, Indiana, as a group of kids search for their missing friend, gain new allies, and fight off the terror of the Upside Down.

Killing Eve

Bored MI5 officer Eve becomes obsessed with hunting down assassin Villanelle in one of the best cat-and-mouse games on television in this spy thriller. And let's just say these women like to stab each other.