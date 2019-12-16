Conrad & Devon Look to Their Futures in 'The Resident' Fall Finale (VIDEO)

It's Devon's (Manish Dayal) last day as an intern on The Resident, but he's not exactly escaping Conrad (Matt Czuchry) anytime soon.

And it's clear he knows it in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's fall finale. In the clip, the two are faced with a moral dilemma over a suicidal patient in need of a liver transplant.

But first, Devon's coworkers celebrate his advancement, with Feldman (Tasso Feldman) leading the charge. "Twelve more hours, you'll be free of me," Conrad tells his intern, but Devon reminds him, "I will never escape you because you're going to be chief resident." And Conrad is even thinking about how Devon can up his "wardrobe game."

Nurse Hundley (Denitra Isler) then summons "Batman" and "Robin" to their next patient, whose mother thinks her son took too much acetaminophen "by mistake." Watch the sneak peek below to see Conrad's pointed introduction of Devon and the two begin to treat Tyler.

"These guys have come so far together and they've been through so much together and there's a really great chemistry and respect there, but the truth is they will never be one and the same," executive producer Todd Harthan tells TV Insider. "They will always have different constitutions as doctors, and we want to continue to honor that and respect that as opposed to going, 'Oh, look, everything's perfect. Devon's realized he wants to be just like Conrad.' That's just not the truth of who these two men are."

Expect to see that bond "continue to grow stronger and stronger" after the conflict earlier this season. "You have to go through trials and tribulations to understand who you're going to battle with," the EP explains.

Also in this episode, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) discovers that Cain (Morris Chestnut) is keeping braindead patients alive in order to boost his survival rates and add to Red Rock's profit, so he decides to take matters into his own hands. Plus, Adaku (Erinn Westbrook) goes into early labor, putting a strain on her heart and leaving Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) in doubt over how best to handle her care.

