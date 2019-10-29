'The Resident' Boss: Conrad & Devon's Divide 'Has a Really Great Pay-Off'

Things are quite tense at Chastain right now and not just as a result of Red Rock's takeover in The Resident Season 3.

Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Devon (Manish Dayal) disagreed over the former's methods of extracting information from a suspect to save a hostage, and they've had trouble finding common ground ever since. That's building to something, executive producer Todd Harthan told TV Insider.

Also coming up in the next few episodes is Conrad and Nic's (Emily VanCamp) continuing to investigate the mystery surrounding the deaths of dialysis patients, including her sister.

Here, Harthan teases what to expect in the episodes building to the midseason finale.

Conrad and Devon are very much at an impasse right now after what Conrad did. What will it take to bring their relationship back to life like their patient was?

Todd Harthan: At the end of the day, as you've seen, they have very different philosophies. But ultimately there's a respect and a friendship there we're trying to expose and discover. How loyal and protective of these relationships are you? How good of a friend are you? That's one of the things we're challenging with them right now.

How strong is their bond? And what kind of threat to one of them or both of them could extract and expose either an extreme loyalty or extreme disloyalty? That's what we're building. It has a really great pay-off.

The next two are exciting episodes for Conrad and Devon and the fans will be nervous and emotional about where we're taking that story. It's a three-part story with those guys and their relationship that plays out over Episodes 4, 5, and 6.

You teased a new mystery in the hospital with the dialysis patients' deaths. How will we see that playing out?

That was designed as a mini thriller arc that you'll see in the next few episodes. That is one of the storylines that really fuels some of the complications that ultimately affect all of our heroes. That is a story that builds and culminates in our midseason finale. Then we'll graduate to a different story thread in the back half.

And what's going to happen with the clinic?

It is [still part of the story], and we have one coming up where we have a clinic story with Mina. We do go there throughout the season. It's one of those areas and environments that we go to when we think we have an important story to tell about the types of patients that end up in these clinics. Usually, we want a fresh, unaccountable story thread. Until we find those quality stories, we're not really drawn to go back there. We have them. It will certainly be something that Nic and Mina continue to support.

Will we see any unexpected pairings teaming up for a medical case or against Red Rock?

Some of our strong relationships are going to have hiccups. Conrad and Devon, you're seeing it now. You're seeing a fracture in the relationship. There are more fractures to come in other places.

Because of those fractures, you're going to see Conrad going to an unlikely ally and some surprising twists and turns with Bell and how he plays and navigates these dangerous waters with Red Rock and all these great doctors he knows are part of the reason why the hospital is going to be successful.

