It’s been over two years since The Resident was canceled after six seasons, but with how popular revivals and spinoffs have become, it’s impossible not to wonder if it could come back in some way. And that’s exactly what TV Insider asked co-creator Amy Holden Jones and executive producer Andrew Chapman when we recently spoke with them about what would’ve happened if there had been a Season 7.

“I think we would love — and everybody involved would love — to just go back into the show,” said Jones. “Unlike some of these spinoffs, a lot of the cast would come and so we could return to the same world if we wanted to.”

If there was just going to be a spinoff, both Jones and Chapman agree that Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played surgeon AJ Austin, “would be great.”

“Having him being the lead doctor and then you’d have a whole other cast around him and you’d have a whole other different set of problems that he would have,” Jones said, then continued with a laugh, “Or they had moved to a different city and he was trying to be something less demanding to have more time with the kids, but that wasn’t really working. I thought about him being a rural doctor because I worked once on an adaptation of a book called Island Practice where the local doctor in Nantucket is also a surgeon and he ends up being the everything doctor for a community. And I think that would’ve been very interesting for Malcolm, but I think he would be the spinoff. Or maybe Kit [Jane Leeves] and Bell [Bruce Greenwood] would be a spinoff. They could be great, too.”

Chapman added, “For an older audience.”

Both know how hard the fans have been advocating for the show to return. “It’s hard to know what to do to push it over the line,” Jones pointed out. “But who knows? It took a long time for Suits to come back, so you never know.”

She continued, “The thing of it is, we could work it out, and I always wish I could make people understand that not everybody can figure it out. Sometimes they do a reboot and you think, why did they do that? That’s not what appealed to me in the original show. But we would make it work.”

The Resident, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Hulu & Netflix