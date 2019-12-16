Chelsea Handler & More Stars Remember 'Chelsea Lately' Star Chuy Bravo

What's a late night host without his or her sidekick? Sadly fans learned just that this weekend with the sudden passing of Chelsea Handler's friend, fellow comedian, and former stage mate, Chuy Bravo.

Fans and friends alike were shocked when the news broke Sunday, December 15, as the comedic talent was just 63. Bravo appeared alongside Handler on her series Chelsea Lately, which aired from 2007 through 2014 on E!.

As word of Bravo's passing spread, colleagues and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to him. Below, we're rounding up some of those messages.

In Memoriam: TV Stars We Lost in 2019 (PHOTOS) A look back at the stars we lost this year, from newscasters and hosts to actors and actresses.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler shared in a Tweet which also included a collage of images with them together.

I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @ChuyBravo pic.twitter.com/tEnTiBxKLa — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 15, 2019

Handler went on to add even more to the message via Instagram:

Jo Koy took to the Twitterverse to share a sweet sentiment and photo as well.

You will be missed @ChuyBravo you were a joy to hang out with on the chelsea set. Rest in paradise Chuy! (@michaelyo and I taking pics backstage with Chuy.) pic.twitter.com/YlMNU9UQcO — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) December 16, 2019

Fellow E! personality Ross Mathews who called Bravo a "sweet man" honored the star.

What a sweet man. Always smiling. Always kind. There should be more people like @ChuyBravo in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiu54DM3Vo — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 16, 2019

Comedian Ben Gleib also shared a heartfelt message about Bravo.

I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my friend @ChuyBravo. He just called me on Wednesday and I couldn’t pick up. I so wish I had. We texted after and made plans to get lunch when he got back from Mexico. Life can really change in a second. How crazy.

My condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/fzE5CWlTRa — Ben Gleib (@bengleib) December 16, 2019

Scroll for even more tributes and messages and feel free to share your own in the comments below.

Rest in Peace Chuy Bravo. He packed a lot of life in. I’ll never forget he survived cancer 10 years ago & I caught him smoking a cig with my sister in an alley outside of a show in Boston. 😂 He said, “Let me have my fun, Jen.” He always did. ❤️🙏🏼 — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) December 16, 2019

I just heard that Chuy Bravo, whom I worked with at Chelsea Lately, has passed away. To most people, he was just the funny little guy on TV, but he had one of the most amazing lives I've ever heard anyone talk about. pic.twitter.com/9e6UrtJ4VO — Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 15, 2019