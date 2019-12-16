Chelsea Handler & More Stars Remember 'Chelsea Lately' Star Chuy Bravo

Meaghan Darwish
Ben Symon/Foxtel via Getty Images

What's a late night host without his or her sidekick? Sadly fans learned just that this weekend with the sudden passing of Chelsea Handler's friend, fellow comedian, and former stage mate, Chuy Bravo.

Fans and friends alike were shocked when the news broke Sunday, December 15, as the comedic talent was just 63. Bravo appeared alongside Handler on her series Chelsea Lately, which aired from 2007 through 2014 on E!.

As word of Bravo's passing spread, colleagues and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to him. Below, we're rounding up some of those messages.

In Memoriam: TV Stars We Lost in 2019 (PHOTOS)

In Memoriam: TV Stars We Lost in 2019 (PHOTOS)

A look back at the stars we lost this year, from newscasters and hosts to actors and actresses.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler shared in a Tweet which also included a collage of images with them together.

Handler went on to add even more to the message via Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

'Will & Grace' Star Shelley Morrison Dies at 83 — Her Co-Stars Pay Tribute (PHOTOS)

'Will & Grace' Star Shelley Morrison Dies at 83 — Her Co-Stars Pay Tribute (PHOTOS)

The actress was best known for playing Rosario on the NBC comedy.

Jo Koy took to the Twitterverse to share a sweet sentiment and photo as well.

Fellow E! personality Ross Mathews who called Bravo a "sweet man" honored the star.

Comedian Ben Gleib also shared a heartfelt message about Bravo.

Scroll for even more tributes and messages and feel free to share your own in the comments below.