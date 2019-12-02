'Will & Grace' Star Shelley Morrison Dies at 83 — Her Co-Stars Pay Tribute (PHOTOS)

Actress Shelley Morrison passed away Sunday at the age of 83.

Morrison, who played Karen's maid Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace, died of heart failure and is survived by her husband, The Associated Press reports.

The Will & Grace cast has paid tribute to the actress through heartfelt messages on Instagram alongside photos and videos of Morrison in and out of character.

"She was such an integral and important part of my experience at Will & Grace, and became a friend in the intervening years," Megan Mullally wrote. "She was loving, strong, supportive, and kind. She and her husband Walter Dominguez had a wonderful, loving, and inspiring 46-year marriage. He was always by her side."

"I will miss you, Shelley. Thank you for the years of partnership and for your friendship and support," she concluded, echoing her character's words when Rosario died in Season 9 of the series. "Te amo, mami."

"Shelley was a beautiful soul and wonderful actor. Her work as Rosario, season after season, was as nuanced and real as it was hysterical," Eric McCormack wrote in the caption of a photo with Morrison. "She will be missed by everyone at #WillandGrace. She's a huge part of it."

"What a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on," Debra Messing wrote with a video clip from the NBC comedy. "Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie. She was a kind soul with a huge heart and always had a smile on her face."

"Such sad news," Sean Hayes wrote. "She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will & Grace family and will be greatly missed."

Morrison's other TV credits included Handy Manny, My Name Is Earl, Home Improvement, and Columbo.