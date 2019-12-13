'Chicago Fire' Promotes Alberto Rosende to Series Regular

Firehouse 51 has already suffered one major loss and had one of its leaders transfer to OFI this season, but its newest member is here to stay.

Chicago Fire's newest recurring guest star, Alberto Rosende, has been upped to series regular, Deadline reports. Rosende first appeared in Episode 2 of the season as a candidate for another fire house, whom Casey (Jesse Spencer) poached after seeing him in action.

Boden (Eamonn Walker) wasn't so easily convinced; he refused to bury another firefighter so soon after losing Otis in the premiere. He eventually agreed and would then learn that Gallo lost his entire family in a house, a trauma that influenced a decision he made during a fire.

"He's a young, almost amalgam between Casey and Severide. You can see a little bit of both in him," executive producer Derek Haas told TV Insider. "We love the dynamic he's got with Ritter going, where they're the young firefighters in the house, and playing that generation opposite the Casey-Severide generation opposite the Mouch-Herrmann-Boden generation is interesting from a storytelling standpoint."

However, Gallo maybe shouldn't get too comfortable at the house — and he may not be the only one. The EP warned, "there will definitely be a time where everyone is out of 51."

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC