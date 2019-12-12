USA Network Sets 'The Sinner' Season 3 & 'Briarpatch' Premiere Dates (VIDEO)

Get ready to be obsessed with two new mysteries on USA in 2020.

The network announced the new, eight-episode season of The Sinner, starring Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer, and Chris Messina, will premiere Thursday, February 6, at 9/8c. Immediately following at 10/9c, USA will debut Rosario Dawson's close-ended 10-episode anthology series, Briarpatch.

In the third season of The Sinner, what begins as a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester pulls Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Derek Simonds returns as executive producer and showrunner, with Charlie Gogolak and Iron Ocean's Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple as executive producers. Willie Reale and Adam Bernstein will also executive produce, with Bernstein set to direct the first two episodes.

Watch the trailer below for a look at Ambrose's latest investigation.

Dawson's new series follows her character, Allegra Dill, a no-nonsense professional who returns to her quirky hometown to solve her sister's murder. It also stars Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty, and Kim Dickens.

The new series celebrates the crime and pulp fiction of Ross Thomas' book. Showrunner Andy Greenwald wrote the series for television and will executive produce with Sam Esmail.

Watch the trailer below for a look at Allegra's return home and the key players in her investigation.

The Sinner, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 9/8c, USA

Briarpatch, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 6, 10/9c, USA