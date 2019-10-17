'The Sinner' Season 3 Trailer Teases the Sins of Jamie's Past (VIDEO)

If TV dramas have taught viewers anything, it's that routine investigations into car accidents are usually anything but.

Such is the case in The Sinner Season 3, starring Matt Bomer as Jamie, an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Bill Pullman's Detective Harry Ambrose for support after an accident. However, during his investigation into a tragic car accident, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

And in the new trailer, Ambrose knows there's more than Jamie's saying to what happened. Following the accident, Jamie claims, "we lost control," but given what we see of the car flipping over and over, that's an understatement.

Meet Matt Bomer's Jamie in the First 'The Sinner' Season 3 Promo(VIDEO) And what does Jamie know about a car accident? Check out the new teaser for the third season of the USA drama.

Furthermore, Jamie and his college friend Nick (Chris Messina), who cross paths in "a life-changing visit," according to the latter's character description, are hiding something about their past. "Jamie ever told you about what we used to do in school?" Nick asks Jamie's wife, Leela (Parisa Fitz-Henley).

Whatever it is, Jamie clearly doesn't want to talk about it. What are they hiding? And how is it connected to the car accident?

Watch the trailer below for a look at the accident and Ambrose's investigation and suspicions about Jamie.

The Sinner, Season 3, 2020, USA Network