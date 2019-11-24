8 ‘Frasier’ Episodes We Can’t Forget (PHOTOS)
The doctor is in! Star Kelsey Grammer confirmed that a Frasier reboot is indeed coming in 2020.
After 11 seasons and countless unforgettable moments, Frasier fans were stunned to learn the revived show will not take place in Seattle, but also took comfort in Grammer’s promise that the reboot would include costars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin. (Alas, patriarch John Mahoney passed away in 2018).
“It’s not going to be the same Frasier, it’s going to the the man in his next iteration,” Grammer said in an interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching.”
Before the highly-anticipated reunion gets underway, let’s take a look back on some of our favorite Frasier episodes to binge on Netflix, sherry not included.