8 ‘Frasier’ Episodes We Can’t Forget (PHOTOS)

Daphne and Niles welcome a baby, while Frasier boards a plane leaving Seattle in this two-part finale. The final twist is heartbreaking and hopeful and makes for one of the greatest finales of all time.

Daphne addresses her feelings for Niles on her wedding day. This two-part episode is the breaking point for the the ultimate will-they-won’t-they couple, long before The Office‘s Jim and Pam.

The three Crane men (Niles, Frasier, and Marty) all share their holiday-related stress. In one of the sweetest father-son moments, Niles and Frasier rehearse “O Holy Night” with Marty to prepare for the Christmas pageant.

Frasier and Niles are convinced an heirloom statue proves they are descended from Russian royalty after watching Antiques Roadshow with their father Marty (John Mahoney).

Frasier’s new girlfriend (Rita Wilson) bears a striking resemblance to his deceased mother. Of course everyone but Frasier can see it.

A case of mistaken identity ruins a posh dinner party hosted by Niles and Frasier. Think Animal Planet meets true crime podcast, with caviar sprinkled on top.

Roz (Peri Gilpin) reveals she’s pregnant at Niles’ annual Halloween costume party, but the rumor spreads that the one who is expecting is instead Niles’ love interest, Daphne. Fun fact: Grammer met his future ex-wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille while on set.

A classic Frasier comedy of errors ensues when Frasier (Kelsey Grammer), Niles (David Hyde Pierce), Daphne (Jane Leeves), a swimsuit model, and a ski instructor shack up in a ski lodge. Love triangles, squares, and trapezoids a plenty!

The doctor is in! Star Kelsey Grammer confirmed that a Frasier reboot is indeed coming in 2020.

After 11 seasons and countless unforgettable moments, Frasier fans were stunned to learn the revived show will not take place in Seattle, but also took comfort in Grammer’s promise that the reboot would include costars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin. (Alas, patriarch John Mahoney passed away in 2018).

“It’s not going to be the same Frasier, it’s going to the the man in his next iteration,” Grammer said in an interview for In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching.”

Before the highly-anticipated reunion gets underway, let’s take a look back on some of our favorite Frasier episodes to binge on Netflix, sherry not included.