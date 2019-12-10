'The Voice's Top 8 Perform — Watch the 5 Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)

NBC's The Voice is one week away from crowning its Season 17 champion as the competition will be whittled down from the Top 8 semifinalists to Top 4 finalists.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's team members brought their A-game to Monday night's episode with showstopping performances. As they attempt to stay alive in the competition, they're giving viewers more than enough to enjoy with solo and duet performances.

Below, we're rounding up the five best solo performances from The Voice's Top 8 as the season reaches its turning point.

Katie Kadan performs "Lady Marmalade"

Rose Short sings "I Want to Know What Love Is"

Ricky Duran performs "Let It Be"

Kat Hammock sings "Somewhere Only We Know"

Hello Sunday performs "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing"

Let us know what you think of the performances and who you're rooting for in the comments below.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC