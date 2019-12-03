'The Voice's Top 10 Perform — Watch the 5 Best Performances of the Night (VIDEOS)

The Voice's Top 10 performed for their lives in the competition on December 2, delivering jaw-dropping numbers to the NBC series' many loyal fans.

It was hard to find anything bad about the performances from this Top 10 as their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton watched on in awe. There are a few singers, however, that stand out from the pack, and we're highlighting them below.

From Katie Kadan's stunning Adele cover to Will Breman's fun version of "My Body," scroll down for five great moments of the evening and don't miss the results episode tonight on NBC.

Katie Kadan performs "Rolling in the Deep"

Rose Short sings "God's Country"

Hello Sunday performs "Stone Cold"

Which Reality Competition Series Should You Judge? (QUIZ) You may judge 'Idol' singers and 'DWTS' dancers from your couch, but this quiz will tell you which panel you should really join.

Will Breman performs "My Body"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kat Hammock Sings "You're Still the One"

Let us know what you think of the performances above and who you're rooting for in the comments below.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC