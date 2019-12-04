'The Voice' Top 10 Elimination — Did the Right People Go Home?

The Voice Season 17 contestants have been whittled down from a Top 10 to a Top 8 after the December 3 episode which sent two singers packing.

The live episode followed the bottom three — Shane Q, Joana Martinez and Marybeth Byrd — as they fought for a spot in the Semi-Finals via a Wildcard Instant Save.

Shane Q dazzled the crowd with his version of "Killing Me Softly," Joana Martinez with "Somebody That I Used to Know," and Marybeth Byrd with "You Are the Reason." While they weren't enough to earn any saves from coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton, voters at home showed support by backing their favorites.

When votes were displayed onscreen, it was pretty clear who had the lead with nearly half of all votes. Marybeth Byrd was saved from elimination in the end, and Shane Q and Joana Martinez bid viewers farewell.

But did the right people go home? Check out their Wildcard performances to see which singer's presentation you liked best with the videos below.

Shane Q sings "Killing Me Softly"

Joana Martinez performs "Somebody That I Used to Know"

Marybeth Byrd sings "You Are the Reason"

Let us know who you think deserved to stay in the competition with our poll below and don't miss The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC