Did JWoww Break Up With 24? A Timeline of Their On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

Jaws collectively dropped to the floor during the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when Jenni "JWoww" Farley's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello (aka "24") was seen on-camera groping Angelina Pivarnick in a Las Vegas nightclub. The drama has since exploded on the reunion series, leaving Angelina and JWoww in an all-out war.

But the most confusing part of this whole scandal is the status of JWoww and 24's relationship. In the most recent episode, JWoww and her boyfriend are still together, but since the show was filmed months ago, fans are wondering if that's still the case today.

Read on for timeline of the couple's rollercoaster relationship and see if you can keep up for yourselves...

April 2019: JWoww and 24 take their relationship public

Less than a year after filing for divorce from former Jersey Shore star Roger Mathews, Jwoww went public with her new boyfriend on Instagram. The reality star shared a series of selfies and videos of the couple heading to Universal's Harry Potter World in Florida.

She also confirmed her relationship status on her BFF's podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, to which Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi appeared to be very supportive.

“He’s very handsome, by the way,” she said. “Jenni has been going through some s**t but I’ve never seen this girl more happy and more herself than this moment right now.”

August 26, 2019: JWoww and 24 attend the MTV VMAs together

August 26, 2019: JWoww's divorce to Roger Mathews is finalized

The reality star's rep told TMZ, "Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce. They remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best."

August 31, 2019: JWoww and 24 put out a "Boyfriend Tag" YouTube video together

In the sweet clip, 24 referred to his girlfriend, who is nine years older than he is, as a "cougar."

September 2019: JWoww gushes about her sex life with 24

In an episode of Family Vacation that aired in early September, the reality star gushed that her boyfriend is a "f**king monster in bed."

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” she admitted. “We’re completely different — not a tattoo, nothing. Total white boy, polo-khaki-wearing. Not my style at all. But then he turns into this f**king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff. He just really makes my heart feel something, besides being dead inside. It feels good.”

That same episode, her other co-stars questioned if the mother of two was ready to be in a relationship so soon after her divorce. “She needs to travel the world, be single, go enjoy life,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said. “I just want to make sure that he has the right intentions and that she’s not rushing it."

October 3, 2019: Jersey Shore episode airs showing 24 meeting JWoww's roommates

Jenni brought her boyfriend to Vegas to meet her Jersey Shore roommates for the first time. They threw a few jabs his way, but overall, it was innocent.

October 9, 2019: 24 refers to JWoww as his "best friend" on Instagram

Perhaps he knew the storm was coming...

View this post on Instagram Beautiful day with my best friend A post shared by Zack Clayton (@zackcarpinello) on Oct 9, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

October 10, 2019: Jersey Shore episode airs showing 24 flirting with Angelina

In the episode, a passed-out JWoww sat on the floor of the club as her boyfriend got a little too handsy with her co-star. That same night, Angelina kissed him on the cheek and jokingly asked for a threesome.

The reality star took to her Instagram to express her sadness after seeing her boyfriend's behavior on the show. The couple seemingly called it quits shortly after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 10, 2019 at 6:04pm PDT

October 11, 2019: 24 publicly apologizes to JWoww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack Clayton (@zackcarpinello) on Oct 11, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT

On the same day, Jenni's ex-husband sent well wishes her way, telling Us Weekly, "I hope Jenni and Zack can work through their issues if they deem it worth saving. I'm focused on myself and my children. Onwards and upwards."

October 17, 2019: JWoww and Angelina go at each other on Twitter

In a series of tweets, JWoww and Angelina argue over what really happened during that infamous night in Vegas.

Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke... and u kissing him was a joke.. BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now. https://t.co/RGByAR5MKZ — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

October 19, 2019: JWoww and 24 are spotted back together

Less than a week after their split, the couple was spotted at Universal Studios in Orlando. A source told TMZ that they are trying to work things out, though they haven't publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

October 24, 2019: JWoww accuses Angelina of kissing 24 in Jersey Shore episode

"I'm not the one kissing other men," JWoww said in the episode, to which Angelina replied, "I would never kiss another man. I don't even think your man's hot."

Let's remember this clip was filmed months before JWoww ever saw the actual footage of her boyfriend groping Angelina in the club. He seemingly told her that Angelina kissed him, which is quite the exaggeration based on the footage. At this time, Jenni is merely defending her man.

Today: The couple's status is currently unknown.

JWoww and 24 still haven't come forward to confirm whether or not they are in a relationship, but given that they've been spotted publicly after the disastrous episode aired, it seems as though 24 might have apologized enough to make his way back into her heart.

